TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021 to be released today: Steps to download admit card

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET will be held on August 4, 5, and 6. (Representational image)

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021: The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released today on the official website. The candidates who are appearing for the examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET will be held on August 4, 5, and 6. For agriculture and medicine streams, the exam will be held on August 9 and 10. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs. 500/- has also been extended till July 29, 2021

Read | NEET UG 2021: After Kuwait, new exam centre set-up in Dubai

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference

Students need to carry their hall ticket to the exam hall for identification and verification.

After qualifying the exam, students will be ranked. In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination. Students will be able to get admission to a college after counselling round. Seats will be allotted through counselling sessions.