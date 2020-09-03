TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020 released: Steps to download admit card

Admit card is available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020: The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been released on the official website. The candidates who are giving examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET will be held on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. For agriculture and medicine streams, the dates will be announced after the NEET 2020 which is scheduled to be held on September 13. Earlier, the exam was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference

Students need to carry their hall ticket to the exam hall for identification and verification.

After qualifying the exam, students will be ranked. In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination. Students will be able to get admission to a college after counselling round. Seats will be allotted through counselling sessions.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2020-2021.

