TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020 release date and time

The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released on June 30 on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates who are giving examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website. TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

TS EAMCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 4, but it has been postponed due to lockdown, and will now be conducted on July 6, 7, 8, 9. TS EAMCET will be held in two sessions. The forenoon session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference.

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit.

In case a student wishes to appear for the TS EAMCET 2020, they can apply by today. The application fees, however, will be Rs 10,000.

Among all those who have qualified the exam, a merit list will be created. In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination.

