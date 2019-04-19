TS EAMCET hall ticket 2019 tomorrow: How to download?

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2019: The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examinations will be releasing tomorrow on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates who are giving examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website, once released. TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2019-2020.

JNTUH has launched online mock tests at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. There is one each for E, and AM. to familiarise with the online test pattern, students can attempt this. Students must keep registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth data safe for various login purposes.

TS EAMCET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website mentioned

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference.

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit.

The Engineering (E) exam is on May 3, 2019, May 4, 2019, and May 6, 2019. Agriculture and Medical (AM) exam is on May 8, 2019, and May 9, 2019. Both exams will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM, and 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2019: What are the courses offered?

— BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Dairy Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

— Pharm-D

About TSCHSE

Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the entrance test every year for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. The council is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.