TS EAMCET final phase registration to begin from July 24: Check schedule for Telangana-based college admission

TS EAMCET final phase 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech and pharmacy courses in Telangana-based institutes or colleges or universities. The final round for admission will begin with online filing of choice, selection of course and college of preference etc from July 24 (Wednesday).

Advertising

Those who have cleared the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) are eligible for the final allotment round. The online registration will conclude on July 25. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

Read| TS EAMCET 2019 previous counselling schedule

Those who could not get their certificate verification or who wish to change the course or college allotted is also eligible to apply, as per the official notification.

TSEAMCET 2019: Schedule

In Video| JNU guard now study Russian at the same campus

Advertising

TSEAMCET 2019: Documents needed

— TSEAMCET 2019 rank card

— TSEAMCET 2019 hall ticket

— Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet

— Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

— Class 6 to 12 study certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Income certificate

— Residential proof certificate

— Reservation claim certificate, if any

TSEAMCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.