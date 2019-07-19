Toggle Menu
TS EAMCET final phase registration to begin from July 24: Check schedule for Telangana-based college admission

TSEAMCET 2019: The online registration will be held on July 24 and 25 followed by slot booking, document verification, fee payment and finally allotment of college and course. The same will be held on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Last phase ti begin at tseamcet,nic.in (Express Photo by: Praveen Khanna)

TS EAMCET final phase 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech and pharmacy courses in Telangana-based institutes or colleges or universities. The final round for admission will begin with online filing of choice, selection of course and college of preference etc from July 24 (Wednesday).

Those who have cleared the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) are eligible for the final allotment round. The online registration will conclude on July 25. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

Those who could not get their certificate verification or who wish to change the course or college allotted is also eligible to apply, as per the official notification.

TSEAMCET 2019: Schedule

TSEAMCET 2019: Documents needed

— TSEAMCET 2019 rank card
— TSEAMCET 2019 hall ticket
— Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet
— Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet
— Class 6 to 12 study certificate
— Transfer certificate
— Income certificate
— Residential proof certificate
— Reservation claim certificate, if any

TSEAMCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.

