TS EAMCET final phase counselling registration begins; check schedule here

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session for the final phase of admissions today. Candidates who want to register online for the final session can do so on the official website – tseamcetd.nic.in

The last date for exercising and freezing the options is November 9. The provisional allotment of seats will be released on November 12. The last date for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website is November 15 whereas the deadline for reporting to the allotted college is November 16.

Meanwhile, the last date for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat in final phase through online by the candidates is November 18.

After final phase of allotment candidate will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat after final phase or they can pay mentioned fee and self-report through online. They can also report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying mentioned minimum Fee.

In case candidate withdraws after a special round of allotment they have to pay 1st year tuition fee, in case they have not paid the required tuition fee

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. The agriculture and medicine stream exam was held on August 9 and 10. The TS EAMCET 2021 result was released on August 25.