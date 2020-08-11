TS EAMCET exams to begin from September 9

TS EAMCET now in September (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will hold the postponed state-level entrance exams in September. The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET or engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test will be held on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. For agriculture and medicine streams, the dates will be announced after the NEET 2020. The NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13.

The engineering common entrance test (TS CET) and polytechnic common entrance test (TS PolyCet) will be held on August 31 and September 2, respectively.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of Telangana State council of higher education. It will be held on a computer-based test (CBT) format. There will be 160 questions which a student will have to answer in 180 minutes.

Earlier, the engineering courses entrance exam was to be held from May 4 to 7 and for the agriculture and medical (AM) courses, the entrance exam was to be held on May 9 and 11. The exam has been postponed since then due to the pandemic.

Last year, Kurisheti Ravi Sai Teja topped engineering exam with 95.48 per cent marks and in agriculture and medicine exam, Empati Kushwanth had grabbed the top spot with 97.94 per cent marks. Over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam last year and a similar number is expected to appear for the entrance test this year too.

