TS EAMCET counselling 2019 slot allotment list released: How to book a seat, documents needed

TSEAMCET counselling 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has released the seat allotment list at its official website, tseamcet.nic.in. Those who had appeared for counselling can check the course and college that has been allotted to them. If candidates want to accept the seat so allotted, they will have to pay tuition fee through the website. The last date to pay fee is July 12, 2019.

Based on the list, candidates will get admission to Telangana-based colleges in BE, BTech and pharmacy courses. Candidates need to take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat and take its printout.

TSEAMCET counselling result 2019: Documents needed

— TSEAMCET rank card

— TDEAMCET hall ticket

— Aadhaar Card

— Class 10 certificate

— Class 12 certificate

— Class 6 to 12 study certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Income/caste certificate, if applicable

After the first phase, after payment of Tuition Fee, if the candidate cancels the provisionally allotted seat through online on or before

the cut-off date notified for cancellation in the first phase, full Tuition Fee paid will be refunded.

TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (commonly known as TS EAMCET) 2019 is an exam held for admission to several programmes in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, the result for which was announced on June 10, only those who cleared the exam were eligible to register for the exam.