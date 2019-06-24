TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Registration process begins, how to apply

Toggle Menu
TS EAMCET counselling 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has started the registration for the counselling process to be conducted for admission to various engineering, agriculture, medicine courses on Monday – June 24, 2019. Candidates can visit the website, tseamcet.nic.in to apply.

Candidates who wish to take admission in JNTU can fill their basic information, pay the processing fees and book slots for document verification from June 24 to July 1. Candidates who have already booked their slots can get their documents verified between June 27, 2019 to July 3, 2019.

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘submission of qualifying marks..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Start filling choices

Step 6: Make payment

Once the document verification is done, candidates can exercise their options from June 27, 2019 to July 4, 2019. Options can be finalised on July 4, 2019. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 6, 2019. Candidates can pay the fees between July 6, 2019 and July 12, 2019.

TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (commonly known as TS EAMCET) 2019 is an exam held for admission to several programmes in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019.

Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, the result for which was announced on June 10, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold until May 27 after there was alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019.

