TS EAMCET 2018 counselling: 14,491 engineering seats left vacant after second phase

TS EAMCET counselling 2018: After the second phase of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling, 14,491 engineering seats and 2,946 were still left vacant. Till now 51,157 seats have been allotted so far for the 65,548 vacant seats, reported manabadi.com.

In pharmacy, around 3,087 seats are available, out of which 141 seats are allotted so far and 2,946 are left vacant. In the second phase of counselling, around 1,02,615 candidates got qualified, out of which 62, 901 candidates were eligible. The dates of the third counselling will be released soon.

The following documents must be carried by the candidates for the verification:

– TS EAMCET rank card

– TS EAMCET hall ticket

– Original Aadhaar card

– Intermediate pass certificate

– SSC or equivalent board marks

– Transfer Certificate

– 6-10th standard certificates and Intermediate certificate

– Residence certificate of any one parent for a period of ten years

– Caste certificate (if applicable)

– Physically challenged/ National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP)/ Sports and games/ Minority Certificate (if applicable)

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. A total of 2,20,990 students had applied for the exam out of which 2,03,168 students appeared for the same.

