TS EAMCET application deadline extended

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the laste date of of the online application form submission without late fee for the state-level EAMCET 2021 examinations to June 10. To apply for the examination, candidates may visit the official website- tseamcet.nic.in, and fill the online application. Previously, the last date to apply for the examination was June 3.

Any applications submitted till June 15 will incur a late fee of Rs. 250. Applications submitted after June 15 will only be accepted till June 21 and will incur a late fee of Rs. 500. The window for correction of details in the online application will be open from June 11 till June 16. Admit cards will be available for candidates to download from the official website from June 22, and the last date for such downloads is July 2 2021.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy, veterinary, etc) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will begin on July 5 and will continue till July 9. The agriculture and medical examinations will be held on July 5 and July 6, while the engineering examinations will be held on July 7, 8, and 9.

The TS EAMCET is a prerequisite for admissions to various undergraduate programs offered by private colleges and universities in Telangana. The test will be conducted in online Computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test will be offered in two languages and candidates may choose between options of English and Telugu or English and Urdu. For every correct answer candidates will score one mark. The test does not have a negative marking scheme and thus candidates will not lose marks for incorrect answers.