TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2022 final seat allotment: Check date, time, website

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will on Wednesday release the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET 2022. Candidates who are registered for the final phase can check their results at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), too, will release the final phase seat allotment result tomorrow and candidates will be able to check the list at the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

When is TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET final seat allotment list are releasing?

Candidates who are registered for the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET (EAPCET) will be able to check their result tomorrow, i.e. October 26.

Website to check TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET final seat allotment list

To check the final seat allotment list of AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to visit the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Similarly, to check the seat allotment list of the final phase of TS EAMCET, candidates have to login at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in.

What are the credentials needed to check TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET final seat allotment list?

To check the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET, candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

What are the documents needed for completing admissions?

Candidates whose names feature on the final phase seat allotment of AP EAMCET and TS EAMCET should carry their AP/TS EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, marksheets of classes 12 and 10, government issued photo identification proof, transfer certificate and category certificate (if needed).