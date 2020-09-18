TS EAMCET answer key 2020 released: Check how to download, raise objections

TS EAMCET answer key released (Representational image)

TS EAMCET answer key 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTHU), Hyderabad has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2020 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Students who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

This is a preliminary answer key and students will have a chance to raise objections, if any, against a question or answer they find to be wrong. Students will have to support their objections with relevant documents. The objection raising window will close on September 20, 5 pm. The exam was expected to be held in May but was later conducted in September.

TS EAMCET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key, question paper’ or ‘response sheet’ links

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

Those who wish to raise objections can go back to these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Eamcet key objections’

Step 3: Read instructions, click on the checkbox and click on the ‘proceed’ button

Step 4: Fill details, click on proceed

Step 5: Mark the questions you wish to raise objections against and write the justification

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

“The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only once. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in The Objection(s) submitted without proper justification will summarily be rejected. Any supporting documentation should be either in pdf or jpeg format,” the official notice read.

