TS EAMCET answer key 2019 released: How to raise objection?

TS EAMCET result 2019: The Jawaharlal National Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad has released the answer key for the Telangana Stete Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 at its official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The online window to raise objection will be open till May 13, 2019. The exam was conducted in two shifts, in the morning, it was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening shift was held between 3 pm to 6 pm.

The TS EAMCET 2019 results are likely to be announced in the fourth week of May. The exam for admission to engineering courses was conducted on May 3, 4 and 6 while the exam for agriculture and medical courses was conducted on May 8 and 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TS EAMCET 2019 answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A pdf with answer key will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JNTU Hyderabad had identified 18 zones in Telangana and AP to hold the Common Entrance Test. Hyderabad had 5 zones, rest of Telangana had 10 zones, and AP had 3 zones. The exam was conducted in a total of around 54 areas.

The exam was held in online mode as per the syllabus of EAMCET which included two papers – Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) which had 1 mark per question with no negative marking. The exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges based in Telangana for the academic year 2019-2020.