TS EAMCET and other Telangana entrance exams postponed

On the day when the Telangana State Council of Higher education (TSCHE) was about to release the admit card for the TSEAMCET exam, it has decided to postpone the same along with other state-level college admission tests including POLYCET, ICET, ECET, PGCER, EDCET, LAWCET, PECET.

The Telangana government Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court about its decision to postpone all the Common Entrance Tests-2020 (CET) scheduled to be held from July 1. The government was responding to a petition seeking whether the government was ready to hold the examinations starting July 1 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

The government was asked how it would conduct the exams if a fresh lockdown was to be announced soon.

The HC has sought the opinion of the State Higher Education Council and Universities on canceling all final semester undergraduate and postgraduate degree and BTech examinations and promoting the students based on their last performance. Regarding this, the State has been

asked to respond by July 9.

The decision came after hundreds of students had started an online protest against conducting the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were to be held in July, however, the new dates will be released later. Several students have been celebrating the decision on social media platforms –

The TS EAMCET was to be held from July 6 to 9 and PGCET from July 1 to 3 while Engineering common Entrance test was on July 4. Law UG and UG entrance exams were to be held on July 10 and ICET on July 13 and 15. All the revised dates are expected to be released between July 1 to 3, as per reports. Official confirmation on new dates is awaited.

Meanwhile, the demands of postponement of central-level exams including JEE and NEET – entrance exam for admission to engineering and medical courses, respectively are still on. In the latest move, parents too have joined the protest of these students. Nationwide Parent Association has written to HRD as well as the Ministry of Health giving a 16-point letter asking postponement of NEET and JEE as well as to frame unified guidelines on exams.

