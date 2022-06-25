TS EAMCET Admit card 2022 to be released today; Here’s how to download

TS EAMCET admit card 2022: The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released today at 5 pm on the official website. The candidates who are appearing for the examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering exam of TS EAMCET will be held on July 18, 19, and 20. For agriculture and medicine streams, the exam will be held on July 14 and 15.

TS EAMCET admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference

TS EAMCET-2022 is being conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having same eligibility criteria. A candidate will be eligible to appear only in one session. The exam is held in computer-based test mode. Admission will be based on TS EAMCET normalised marks only. No weightage shall be given to 10+2 marks this year for merit list preparation. Seats in the institutes are offered through centralised online counselling of TS EAMCET 2022 in three rounds.





