TS EAMCET 2026: TGCHE to start applications from Feb 19 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The examination is for candidates seeking admission to first-year UG professional courses in the universities' private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 01:22 PM IST
TS EAMCET 2026: TGCHE to start applications from Feb 19 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in –eligibility, how to applyThe entrance test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will be held from May 4 to 5 for agriculture and pharmacy streams, while engineering candidates will appear between May 9 and 11. (Express Photo/ Representational Image)
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will open registrations for the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026) on February 19. Aspirants can submit applications for the computer-based exam via the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, until April 4. The examination is for candidates seeking admission to first-year UG professional courses in the universities’ private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.

As per local media reports, a press conference was conducted wherein the convenor informed about the details. The detailed notification will be uploaded on February 14 after publishing it in a newspaper.

The entrance test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will be held from May 4 to 5 for agriculture and pharmacy streams, while engineering candidates will appear between May 9 and 11.

Eligibility

The Telangana education board has clarified that there will be no restriction on the number of attempts for the TS EAMCET 2026, allowing candidates to appear for the exam as many times as they wish. However, the eligibility criteria include an age limit — applicants must have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2022, and should not exceed 22 years.

Application fees

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,200 for candidates in the general category, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) will be charged Rs 600.

TS EAMCET 2026: Steps to apply 

The applicants will have to first pay the TS EAMCET 2026 application fee. These are the TS EAMCET 2025 application steps:

Step 1: Pay registration fee
Step 2: Fill online application
Step 3: Submit the TS EAMCET 2026 application
Step 4: Print the filled-in application form of TS EAMCET 2026

In 2025, the exam was held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, and for Engineering courses, the exam was conducted between May 2 and May 5. The admit cards were issued on April 19.

In 2024, the TS EAMCET exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024. Over 3 lakhs students appeared for the TS EAMCET exam. The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams were conducted on May 7 and 8, while the Engineering exam was held on May 9, 10 and 11. The girls had performed better than the boys in both Engineering and Pharmacy and Agriculture streams.

Courses available under TS EAMCET (E)

BE / BTech: Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology

BTech.(Agricultural Engineering): Bachelor of Technology (Agricultural Engineering)

BTech.(Bio-Technology) (MPC): Bachelor of Technology (Bio-Technology) (M.P.C.)

BTech.(Dairy Technology): Bachelor of Technology (Dairy Technology)

BTech. (Food Technology (FT)): Bachelor of Technology (Food Technology (FT))

BPharm (M.P.C.): Bachelor of Pharmacy (MPC)

PharmD (MPC): Doctor of Pharmacy (MPC)

Exam pattern

In the TG EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy exam, 160 multiple-choice questions will be asked. It covers 80 questions in Biology (40 in Botany and 40 in Zoology), along with 40 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. Each question is worth one mark.

 

