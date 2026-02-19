TS EAMCET 2026: TG EAPCET registration begins today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Candidates can apply for the computer-based examination through the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, with the deadline for submissions fixed at April 4.

By: Education Desk
Feb 19, 2026
The Telangana education board has clarified that there will be no restriction on the number of attempts for the TS EAMCET 2026, allowing candidates to appear for the exam as many times as they wish.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will from today begin registrations for the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026). Candidates can apply for the computer-based examination through the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, with the deadline for submissions fixed at April 4.

The entrance test serves as the gateway for students aspiring to join undergraduate professional programmes across private unaided and affiliated colleges in Telangana, spanning engineering, agriculture, and medical streams.

Exam date

The entrance test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will be held from May 4 to 5 for agriculture and pharmacy streams, while engineering candidates will appear between May 9 and 11.

Eligibility

The Telangana education board has clarified that there will be no restriction on the number of attempts for the TS EAMCET 2026, allowing candidates to appear for the exam as many times as they wish. However, the eligibility criteria include an age limit — applicants must have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2022, and should not exceed 22 years.

Application fees

The application fee is set at Rs 1,200 for general candidates, while Rs 600 is charged for those from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

TS EAMCET 2026: Steps to apply 

The applicants will have to first pay the TS EAMCET 2026 application fee. These are the TS EAMCET 2025 application steps:

Step 1: Pay registration fee

Step 2: Fill online application

Step 3: Submit the TS EAMCET 2026 application

Step 4: Print the filled-in application form of TS EAMCET 2026

In 2025, the TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held on April 29 and 30. The exam for Engineering courses took place from May 2 to May 5. Admit cards were issued on April 19.

In 2024, the TS EAMCET exam was conducted from May 7 to May 11. More than 300,000 students appeared for the exam. The exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were held on May 7 and 8, while the Engineering exam took place on May 9, 10, and 11. Notably, girls performed better than boys in both the Engineering and Pharmacy and Agriculture streams..

Courses available under TS EAMCET (E)

BE / BTech: Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology

BTech.(Agricultural Engineering): Bachelor of Technology (Agricultural Engineering)

BTech.(Bio-Technology) (MPC): Bachelor of Technology (Bio-Technology) (M.P.C.)

BTech.(Dairy Technology): Bachelor of Technology (Dairy Technology)

BTech. (Food Technology (FT)): Bachelor of Technology (Food Technology (FT))

BPharm (M.P.C.): Bachelor of Pharmacy (MPC)

PharmD (MPC): Doctor of Pharmacy (MPC)

Exam pattern

In the TG EAPCET exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy, there will be a total of 160 multiple-choice questions. The exam consists of 80 questions in Biology, which includes 40 questions from Botany and 40 questions from Zoology. Additionally, there will be 40 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. Each question is worth one mark.

 

