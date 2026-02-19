TS EAMCET 2026: TG EAPCET registration begins today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana education board has clarified that there will be no restriction on the number of attempts for the TS EAMCET 2026, allowing candidates to appear for the exam as many times as they wish. (representative image/file)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will from today begin registrations for the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026). Candidates can apply for the computer-based examination through the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, with the deadline for submissions fixed at April 4.

The entrance test serves as the gateway for students aspiring to join undergraduate professional programmes across private unaided and affiliated colleges in Telangana, spanning engineering, agriculture, and medical streams.

Exam date

The entrance test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will be held from May 4 to 5 for agriculture and pharmacy streams, while engineering candidates will appear between May 9 and 11.