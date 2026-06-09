TS EAMCET 2026: Counselling schedule released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2026 counselling to be held in three phases; registration opens June 19. (image: ai generated)

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026). Eligible candidates will be able to register for the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling through the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2026 counselling will be conducted in three phases for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana.

Candidates can visit the official portal and navigate to the “TS EAMCET 2026 counselling” link available on the homepage. They can then fill out all the necessary details and view the counselling schedule PDF.