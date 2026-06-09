TS EAMCET 2026: Counselling schedule released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026). Eligible candidates will be able to register for the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling through the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
The TS EAMCET 2026 counselling will be conducted in three phases for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana.
Candidates can visit the official portal and navigate to the “TS EAMCET 2026 counselling” link available on the homepage. They can then fill out all the necessary details and view the counselling schedule PDF.
The Phase 1 registration, fee payment, and slot booking process will begin on June 19 and close on June 28, 2026. Certificate verification will be conducted from June 22 to June 29, followed by web options entry from June 25 to July 1. The freezing of web options is scheduled for July 1.
The mock seat allotment will be released on or before July 4, 2026. Candidates can modify their web options from July 5 to July 7 after reviewing the mock allotment. The final freezing of options will take place on July 7, and the Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on or before July 10, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14.
Before booking a slot for certificate verification, candidates will have to pay the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling processing fee of Rs 1,200 for OC and BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates.
|Event
|First phase
|Second phase
|Final phase
|Registration, fee payment and slot booking
|June 19 – June 28
|July 17 (new candidates)
|July 31
|Certificate verification
|June 22 – June 29
|July 18
|August 1
|Web options entry
|June 25 – July 1
|July 18 – July 19
|August 1 – August 2
|Freezing of web options
|July 1
|July 19
|August 2
|Mock seat allotment
|On or before July 4
|–
|–
|Change of options after mock allotment
|July 5 to 7
|–
|–
|Final freezing of options
|July 7
|–
|–
|Seat allotment
|On or before July 10
|On or before July 22
|On or before August 5
|Fee payment and self-reporting
|July 10 to 14
|July 22 to 24
|August 5 to 7
|Physical reporting at allotted colleges
|–
|July 25 to 28
|August 5 to 7
|Last date to cancel seat
|–
|July 28
|–
Candidates are advised to complete registration, certificate verification, and option entry within the stipulated deadlines to avoid missing the admission process.
Candidates must carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies for certificate verification. These include the TG EAPCET 2026 rank card and hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class 10 and Class 12 marks memo, Class 6 to 12 study certificates, Transfer Certificate, income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026, EWS income and asset certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for 2026-27 if applicable, and caste certificate issued by the competent authority if applicable.
Phase 2 registration for new candidates will open on July 17, with seat allotment on or before July 22 and physical reporting at allotted colleges from July 25 to July 28. The final phase registration is scheduled for July 31, with seat allotment on or before August 5 and fee payment and self-reporting from August 5 to August 7.