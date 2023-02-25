TS EAMCET 2023 schedule released; registration begins on March 3

TS EAMCET 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad released the schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The detailed notification will be released on February 28.

The submission of online applications for TS EAMCET 2023 will begin on March 3. The last date for submission of applications without a late fee is April 10.

The application edit option will be available to the students between April 12 and 14.

The last day of submitting the application is April 12 with a late fee of Rs 250. If the application is submitted by April 20 and 25 a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2500 will be charged respectively and if the application is submitted by May 2 a late fee of Rs 5000 will be charged.

The hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 can be downloaded from April 30 on the official website of TS EAMCET — tseamcet.nic.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted by JNTU Hyderabad from May 7 to 11 in two sessions — forenoon and afternoon sessions. The entrance test for the engineering stream will be conducted between May 7 and 9, and the test for agriculture and medicine will be held on May 10 and 11.

Expect on May 7, the entrance test will be conducted in both sessions.

Based on the result of the test, admissions into the first year of various courses including B.E., B.Tech, B.Sc (Hons), B.Sc (Forestry), B.Pharmacy, Pharm-D, and B.Sc (Nursing) can be sought.