TS EAMCET 2023: Online application form releases today, steps to register

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today start the registration process for the TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2023 examination. The last date to fill the online application without late fee is April 10. Interested candidates can fill the form at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The examination for Agriculture and Medical is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11 while the Engineering exam will be held between May 7 and May 9. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable examination fee while filling the application form along with all the required documents.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET link given on home page

Step 3: Register by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Provide all the important documents and pay the required fee

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future reference

TS EAMCET is a state level examination conducted for admission into various professional courses offered by university and private colleges in the state of Telangana and it is held once in a year.