scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE releases seat allotment result; here’s how to check

TS EAMCET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET, TS EAMCET 2022, TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result, TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result linkTS EAMCET 2022: Candidates would require to enter their ROC form mumber, TS EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will today release the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates would require to enter their ROC form mumber, TS EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result.

Read |TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: List of required documents

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for the TS EAMCET seat allotment result.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Now, candidates will have time from today till October 18 to complete the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website. The tuition fees can be paid online online through credit card, debit card or the option of net banking.

The registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling phase 2 began on October 11 and candidates had time till October 12 to conclude the process of online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:16:46 pm
Next Story

Pune’s Venture Center adjudged best incubator for nurturing intellectual property

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement