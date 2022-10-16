TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE releases seat allotment result; here’s how to check

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will today release the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates would require to enter their ROC form mumber, TS EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for the TS EAMCET seat allotment result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Now, candidates will have time from today till October 18 to complete the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website. The tuition fees can be paid online online through credit card, debit card or the option of net banking.

The registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling phase 2 began on October 11 and candidates had time till October 12 to conclude the process of online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase