TS EAMCET 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow; how to check

TS EAMCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS EAMCET round 2 seat allotment results on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 at tseamcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 is released for qualified candidates participating in the counselling process. After the announcement of the seat allotment list, candidates will get to know about the college which they will be assigned.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

Step 1- Go to the official website of the TS EAMCET — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2- Enter your credentials such as Hall ticket Number, ROC Form Number, Date of Birth, password etc.

Step 3- Press submit and your result will show.

Step 4- Download and take a print out for future use and references.

TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 in 3 rounds, including one spot round. Candidates are allotted seats through TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 based on the preferences made while choice filling, ranks, and reservation criteria.

Candidates who qualify in the exam as per the minimum qualifying marks can participate in the TS EAMCET counselling process. The release of TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 will need the candidates to complete the counselling process within the specified schedule over the official website (tseamcet.nic.in).