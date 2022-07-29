TS EAMCET 2022: Revised hall tickets released; check how to download

July 29, 2022 4:20:52 pm
TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the revised hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Candidates can now download their revised admit cards from the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
This year, the TS EAMCET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released again only for the Agriculture and Medical exams as the exams were postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana. The exams are now scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022.
TS EAMCET 2022: How to download admit cards
Step 1: Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, in the ‘online application’ section, click on the link for ‘ Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.
Step 4: Key in your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth to login.
Step 5: Your revised hall ticket will be visible. Download save for future reference.
Registered candidates are advised to ensure that there are no spelling or factual errors in the hall ticket. Aspirants should also check their exam centre details and ensure they reach the centre on time. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam halls without showing the revised admit cards.
“Candidates are advised to note the change in the revised schedule of the examinations and visit website concerned for downloading hall tickets immediately,” the website reads.
The exam is held in computer-based test mode. Admission will be based on TS EAMCET normalised marks only. No weightage shall be given to 10+2 marks this year for merit list preparation. Seats in the institutes are offered through centralised online counselling of TS EAMCET 2022 in three rounds.
