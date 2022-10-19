scorecardresearch
TS EAMCET 2022: Phase 3 counselling schedule released

TS EAMCET Counselling: As per the schedule, the online window for filing basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be available from October 21.

ts eamcet 2022 counsellingCandidates can check the schedule at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. (File image)

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE today released the phase 3 counselling schedule for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 soon. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Read |AP EAPCET 2022: Final phase of web counselling for BE, BTech courses to begin on October 19; here’s how to register

As per the schedule, the online window for filing basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be available from October 21. The document verification for candidates who have booked the slot will be conducted on October 22. The web entry option will be active between October 21 to 23. 

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

— TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card

— TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, score card

— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Date of birth proof  in form of class 10 marksheet

— EWS certificate (If applicable)

— Caste certificate (If applicable)

The TS EAMCET round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 26. Shortlisted candidates will have to pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 26 and October 28. 

 

