TS EAMCET 2022 Eligibility criteria relaxed; no weightage to inter marks

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has relaxed the eligibility criteria for applying to appear for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022). Like 2021, the criteria or 25 per cent weightage to inter marks in calculating EAMCET score has been dropped by the JNTU.

“ The TS EAMCET-2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021,” the official notification reads.

Further, the minimum marks criteria for appearing in the EAMCET has also been waived off for this year.

“The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45 per cent of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/ BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021,” the information brochure reads.

The application process for TS EAMCET 2022 is underway and the last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 28. The examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2022 and the Engineering exam will be conducted from July 18 to July 20, 2022.