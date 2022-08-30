TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking deadline extended

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the TS EAMCET slot booking date till September 1. Earlier the deadline for slot booking was August 29. Candidates can register at the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in to book their slots.

In the counselling process, candidates will have to book slot for document verification, and complete college selection and seat allotment process. The last date was extended after the TS board declared the inter supplementary results on August 30.

As per the schedule, the last date for payment of the processing fee and slot booking: is September 1 while the last date for certificate verification is September 2. The deadline for exercising options is September 3, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

— TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card

— TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, score card

— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Date of birth proof in form of class 10 marksheet

— EWS certificate (If applicable)

— Caste certificate (If applicable)

TS EAMCET 2022: Eligibility criteria

– Candidates applying for the counselling process should fulfill the following eligibility criteria

– Candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

– For UG professional courses in engineering and pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on December 31, 2022