TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Before schedule is released, here’s list of documents required

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to release the counselling schedule for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the schedule at the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
In the counselling process, candidates will have to book slot for document verification, and complete college selection and seat allotment process.
TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required
— TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket
— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card
— TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, score card
— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate
— Transfer certificate
— Date of birth proof in form of class 10 marksheet
— EWS certificate (If applicable)
— Caste certificate (If applicable)
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad had earlier released the result for TS EAMCET 2022 on August 12 in a press conference by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. This year, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy earned the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Nakka Sai Deepthika and Polisetty Karthikeya. Neha has earned the first rank in Agriculture exam, followed by Rohit and Traun Kumar. In the engineering stream, 80.41 per cent of candidates have passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage of agriculture candidates is 88.34 per cent.
While the official date for counselling has not been released yet, local reports are stating that a notification on the detailed counselling schedule is expected to be released tomorrow.
