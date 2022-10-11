TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registrations begins today; here’s how to apply

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) Hyderabad will today begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling phase 2. Candidates who wish to register for phase two of counselling will be able to do so by visiting the official website — tseamcet.nic.in.

According to the scheduled, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase will take place from October 11 till 12.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: How to register for round 2

Step 1: Visit the official website — tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for login.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials for login. Then, fill up the information required in the application form.

Step 4: Recheck all details and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

After the registration, the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will take place on October 12, and exercising options window will be open from October 12 till October 13, along with freezing options on October 13. The provisional allotment of seats will take place on October 16 and candidates will have time till October 18 to complete the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through the official website.

This year, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy earned the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Nakka Sai Deepthika and Polisetty Karthikeya. Neha has earned the first rank in Agriculture exam, followed by Rohit and Traun Kumar. In the engineering stream, 80.41 per cent of candidates have passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage of agriculture candidates is 88.34 per cent.