TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process begins; check eligibility criteria, list of required documents

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE ha started the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process. Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can apply online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

In the counselling process, candidates will have to book slot for document verification, and complete college selection and seat allotment process. The last date to register for phase 1 of counselling is August 29.

TS EAMCET 2022 counselling: Documents required

— TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card

— TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, score card

— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Date of birth proof in form of class 10 marksheet

— EWS certificate (If applicable)

— Caste certificate (If applicable)

TS EAMCET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the counselling process should fulfill the following eligibility criteria

– Candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

– For UG professional courses in engineering and pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on December 31, 2022

For the Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

The maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1 2022.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad had earlier released the result for TS EAMCET 2022 on August 12 in a press conference by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. This year, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy earned the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Nakka Sai Deepthika and Polisetty Karthikeya. Neha has earned the first rank in Agriculture exam, followed by Rohit and Traun Kumar. In the engineering stream, 80.41 per cent of candidates have passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage of agriculture candidates is 88.34 per cent.