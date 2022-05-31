scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
TS EAMCET 2022 application correction window opens: Check details here

Candidates who want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET— eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 31, 2022 11:59:35 am
TS EAMCETThe window correction facility will remain open till June 6. (Representative Image)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has opened the application correction window for the TS EAMCET 2022 applicants on May 30, 2022. The window correction facility will remain open till June 6. Candidates who want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET— eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

The last date to register for the TS EAMCET 2022 exams without a late fee was May 28, 2022. The last date for application submission with a late fee of  Rs 250 is June 7, 2022. After that, candidates will have time till July 7 but the late fee will increase to Rs 5000. 

TS EAMCET 2022 correction window: How to access

Step 1: Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘correction of online application data’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number, date of birth (DOB), payment reference ID and mobile number   

Step 4: Once done, make the necessary changes and click on the submit 

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

As per the official notice, the TS EAMCET 2022 admit card is scheduled to release on June 25. The TS EAMCET examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15. The engineering exam will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.  

