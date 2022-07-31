scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Provisional answer key for engineering stream released; here’s how to download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their response sheet and provisional answer keys from the official TS EAMCET website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 1 to raise objections.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 11:44:03 am
TS EAMCET 2022, TS EAMCET answer keyTS EAMCET 2022: Once the objections are submitted, authorities will check and consider, and then take a final call. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the provisional answer keys for TS EAMCET 2022 engineering exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their response sheet and provisional answer keys from the official TS EAMCET website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 1 to raise objections. Once the objections are submitted, authorities will check and consider, and then take a final call. After that, the final answer key and result will be declared on the official website.

TS EAMCET 2022 provisional answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the end and click on the link provided that reads ‘ Download Response Sheet (E)’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Key in your EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: The answer key will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Similarly, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘response sheets’ or ‘question paper’ on the home page of the website. Then, they will have to once again key in the required credentials (EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth) and login to get access to their response sheets and question papers.

Candidates should remember that they can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only once. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) online by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website. Additionally, objection(s) submitted without proper justification will summarily be rejected. Any supporting document should be either in pdf or jpeg format.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
