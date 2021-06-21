TS EAMCET 2021 schedule announced, exams to be conducted in August

TS POLYCET will be held on July 17. Check more details at tsche.ac.in. Representational image/ file

The Telangana government today decided to conduct the TS EAMCET entrance test from August 1 to 10, state Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

The EAMCET (engineering) entrance test will be held on August 4, 6, 8 and the agriculture and medical exam will be held on August 9 and10.

In her office on Monday, she held a review meeting with Secretary to the Government Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Collegiate Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, State Higher Education Council Chairman Papireddy, Vice-Chairmen Prof R, Limbadri and Prof Venkataraman on various entrance examinations in the state.

The TS LAWCET will be conducted on August 23, while TS POLYCET will be held on July 17. The minister said the government has decided to conduct these tests in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.

On the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination, candidates gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The tests are conducted by various universities in the state on the behalf of the council.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TSCHE for more updates and information- tsche.ac.in. Meanwhile, TS EAMCET application window will be closed today. TSLAWCET/ TSPGLCET 2021 without late fee is extended up to June 25.