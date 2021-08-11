TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session dates for admissions announced

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. (Representational image/ Pixabay.com)

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Tuesday announced the dates for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session for the first phase of admissions which will begin on August 30.

In a meeting, the TS-EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) 2021 admissions committee decided the schedule for admissions based on which students can fill basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

Similarly, TS-ECET 2021 admissions committee said that the first phase admission counselling will begin on August 24, 2021. Candidates can fill in basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 24 and 28. The certificate verification is scheduled to be held from August 26 to 29.

After completing certificate verification, TS-ECET candidates can exercise their web options from August 26 to 31 and they will be allotted seats on September 2. Candidates can then pay tuition fee and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7.

The final phase of counselling will commence with filing of basic information, on September 13. The verification of certificates will take place on September 14 after which web options will be open on September 14 and 15. Seat allottment will happen on September 17. They will then self-report through the website and pay tuition fee between September 17 and 20.

Students have to report to their allotted colleges between September 18 and 21. The admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be released on the website tsecet.nic.in on September 18.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. The agriculture and medicine stream exam was held on August 9 and 10.

Candidates who have booked a slot can get their certificate verification done from September 4 to September 11, for which web options will be made available from September 4 to 13. The seat allotment will take place on September 15, after which students with allotted seats will then pay the tuition fees and self-report online between September 15 to 20.

The final phase schedule will be announced soon on the official website tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.