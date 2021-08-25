Manabadi TS EAMCET 2021 results LIVE updates: Date, time and websites to check result

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. (Representational Image)

Manabadi TS EAMCET result LIVE updates 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, will release the TS EAMCET 2021 exam result on August 25. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10. The answer key was earlier released and the score calculated by candidates via the answer key was just probable marks and not an accurate one.

Once the result is released, candidates who pass can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session. The counselling payment can be made from August 30, 2021.

The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 03, 2021. Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021