scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Manabadi TS EAMCET 2021 results LIVE updates: Date, time and websites to check result

Manabdi TS EAMCET 2021 result Live Updates: Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 25, 2021 10:36:47 am
TS EAMCET 2021 resultCandidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. (Representational Image)

Manabadi TS EAMCET result LIVE updates 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, will release the TS EAMCET 2021 exam result on August 25. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Also Read |Four boys from Telangana top JEE Main 2021 Session 3; aiming to join BTech CSE at IIT Bombay

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10. The answer key was earlier released and the score calculated by candidates via the answer key was just probable marks and not an accurate one.

Also Read |Three hostellers from Andhra Pradesh among top JEE Main scorers, aim to join same college & course

Once the result is released, candidates who pass can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session. The counselling payment can be made from August 30, 2021.

The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 03, 2021. Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021

 

Live Blog

TS EAMCET 2021 result LIVE Updates: Check results at 

10:36 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021 result to be announced via press conference

The TS EAMCET 2021 results will be announced via press conference by state education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu soon. Once declared, the students can check results on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

10:29 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021 answer key

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, has released the TS EAMCET 2021 answer key. The answer key has been released as pdf at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates should note that the actual TS EAMCET 2021 result is only announced by JNTU. The score calculated via the answer key are just probable marks. 

10:17 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Preparing to appear for JEE Main Session 4? Here's what toppers suggest

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 4 exams from August 26. This is the final attempt for the JEE Main aspirants to improve their scores to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam 2021. Here’s what the toppers’ from the previous three sessions suggest for scoring a perfect 100 percentile

10:09 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: All you need to know

TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

10:02 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Meet last year's TS EAMCET toppers

In the TS EAMCET 2020 results, Sai Teja Varanasi topped the EAMCET exam, followed by Kapelli Yashwanth Sai, and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy. The EAMCET topper secured rank 1 with 93.38 per cent marks

09:56 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: What was last year's result

A total of 89,734 candidates qualified in TS EAMCET 2020 with a pass percentage of 75.29 per cent. Around 1.19 lakh (1,19,183) candidates appeared in engineering entrance exam in 2020.

09:51 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: Check counselling procedure

The counselling session will be held from August 30. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The score card will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

09:47 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: How to calculate rank

Until 2020, TS EAMCET calculated rank by totaling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. However, this year the inclusion of class 12 marks criteria has been scrapped and the candidates will be ranked based on their TS EAMCET exam performance

09:39 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

09:34 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: When will the seat allotment list release?

For TS EAMCET 2021 successful candidates, the certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021.

09:28 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule

Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021. The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 3.

09:22 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET exams were conducted in first week of August

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10. 

09:19 (IST)25 Aug 2021
TS EAMCET 2021 results to be announced today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad will declare the TS EAMCET 2021 results today at 11 am. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd