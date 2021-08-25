Manabadi TS EAMCET 2021 results LIVE updates: Date, time and websites to check result

Manabadi TS EAMCET result LIVE updates 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, will release the TS EAMCET 2021 exam result on August 25. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10. The answer key was earlier released and the score calculated by candidates via the answer key was just probable marks and not an accurate one.
Once the result is released, candidates who pass can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session. The counselling payment can be made from August 30, 2021.
The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 03, 2021. Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021
The TS EAMCET 2021 results will be announced via press conference by state education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu soon. Once declared, the students can check results on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
In the TS EAMCET 2020 results, Sai Teja Varanasi topped the EAMCET exam, followed by Kapelli Yashwanth Sai, and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy. The EAMCET topper secured rank 1 with 93.38 per cent marks
A total of 89,734 candidates qualified in TS EAMCET 2020 with a pass percentage of 75.29 per cent. Around 1.19 lakh (1,19,183) candidates appeared in engineering entrance exam in 2020.
The counselling session will be held from August 30. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The score card will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Until 2020, TS EAMCET calculated rank by totaling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. However, this year the inclusion of class 12 marks criteria has been scrapped and the candidates will be ranked based on their TS EAMCET exam performance
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.
