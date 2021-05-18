TS EAMCET 2021: Last date for online application process extended till May 26

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on March 6 released the detailed exam schedule of the state-level EAMCET exams. As per the schedule, the last date to register for the exam without fee was May 18. TSCHE has now extended the last date to submit the online application to May 26. Interested candidates can apply through the website- tsamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be held from July 5 to 9 in both forenoon and afternoon shifts. The engineering exam will be held from July 7 to 9 between 3 to 6 pm, while the agriculture and medical exam is scheduled on July 5, 6 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The entrance exams have bilingual papers which are English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, the TS EAMCET result also gives 25 percent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student. Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.