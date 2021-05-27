scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
TS EAMCET 2021: Last date for application submission extended

The application form may now be submitted by June 3 2021. Candidates may apply for the examination on the official website- tsamcet.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 2:11:16 pm
Candidates may apply for TS EAMCET till June 3.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday announced an extension for the submission of online application forms without late fee for the state-level EAMCET examinations. The application form may now be submitted by June 3. Candidates may apply for the examination on the official website- tsamcet.nic.in. Previously the last date to register for the examination without paying the late fee was May 18.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy, veterinary, etc) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will commence on July 5 and continue till July 9. The agriculture and medical exam will be held on July 5 and July 6 from 9 am to 12 noon. The engineering exam will be held from July 7 to July 9 from 3 pm till 6 pm.

The test is a prerequisite for admissions to various courses offered by universities and private colleges in the state of Telangana. The first part of the test, consisting of the engineering exam, is for admission to engineering programmes. The second part of the test, consisting of the agricultural and medical exam, is for admission to agricultural and medical programmes. The EAMCET will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).

The examinations will be bilingual, either in English and Telegu or English and Urdu. For every correct answer candidates will score 1 mark and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. The TS EAMCET result consists not only of the marks scored in the test itself but also gives 25 per cent weightage to intermediate marks of the candidates.

Candidates are advised to check the official website- tsamcet.nic.in for further updates and notifications regarding the examination.

