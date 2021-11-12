TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result today; here’s how to check

The TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result will be announced today. The window for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be open from November 12 to November 15. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website – tseamcet.nic.in

The last date for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase by the candidates is November 18, 2021. The last date for updating the joining details of candidates by colleges is November 17.

TS EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login option on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Enter credentials to login

Step 5: Check the seat allotted order

After the final phase of allotment candidate will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat after the final phase. They can pay the fee and self-report online or they can report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying the minimum fee.

In case candidate withdraws after a special round of allotment they have to pay a first year tuition fee, in case they have not paid the required tuition fee.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. The agriculture and medicine stream exam was held on August 9 and 10. The TS EAMCET 2021 result was released on August 25.