TS EAMCET 2021 exam schedule released, check dates

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on March 6 released the detail exam schedule of the state-level EAMCET exams. As per the council, the exam will be held from July 5 to 9 in both forenoon and afternoon shifts. The engineering exam will be held from July 7 to 9 between 3 to 6 pm, while agriculture and medical exam is schedule on July 5, 6 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The application process will begin on March 20. Interested candidates can apply till May 18 through the website- tsamcet.nic.in. The online window to make correction on application process will be available from May 19 to 27, the application process with late fee will be closed on June 28.

The EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The entrance exams have bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS EAMCET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.

Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges.