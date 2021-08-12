TS EAMCET 2021 answer key released: How to download, raise objection, result details

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad, has released the TS EAMCET 2021 answer key. The answer key has been released as pdf at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. It is available day and shifts wise. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)- 2021 can download the official answer key and cross-check their answers to know their probable score in the exam.

Read | TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session dates for admissions announced

The last date for submission of objections based on the preliminary key for TS EAMCET-2021 (engineering stream) is August 14 by 4 pm.

Candidates should note that the actual TS EAMCET 2021 result is only announced by JNTU. The score calculated via the answer key are just probable marks. The expected date for the release of the official result is August 25, 2021.

With the answer key, the question papers are also available for the exam. To download it, TS EAMCET 2021 aspirants firstly need to visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in. There, candidates need to click on the link for ‘Answer Key and Question Paper’. In the next screen, candidates can download the preliminary answer key and question paper for the exam. While downloading it, candidates should thoroughly check the date and shift of the exam.

To use the TS EAMCET answer key and calculate marks, candidates need to add and deduct marks as per the marking scheme of the exam. Candidates firstly need to cross-check answers from the key with that marked in the exam. While doing so, add one mark for a correct answer. Since there is no negative marking, there is no need to deduct marks for incorrect answers. The total marks obtained after adding marks for all the correct answers are the probable marks of the candidate in the exam.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021 admit card to be released today

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer option(s) given in the answer key can challenge or raise objections against it. The objections can be submitted online along with the supporting documents.

When all the objections have been submitted, the conducting body will evaluate them. Accordingly, valid changes will be made in the answer key. The upgraded version of the answer key is called the final answer key. Based on it, the result is prepared.

Candidates will be able to check TS EAMCET 2021 result from the official website, under the login. Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021. The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 03, 2021. Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This year, the exam was held on August 4, 5, 6, 2021, in two shifts, which were from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.