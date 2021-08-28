TS EAMCET 2021: Agri and medical topper to appear for NEET, aims to be a cardiologist

In the Telangana EAMCET 2021 results announced for the agriculture and medical entrance test on Wednesday, 91.10 per cent of candidates who appeared were declared pass. Emani Shrinija, a native of Amberpet, secured rank 2 and is the only girl who made it to the top 5.

“I have been preparing for the NEET exam and took EAMCET as a second option. Scoring a second rank has come as a surprise as I didn’t specifically study for this exam,” the topper said.

Shrinija hails from Andhra Pradesh but shifted to Telangana with her family for better academic opportunities. Her father is a cardiologist and also her inspiration to become a doctor.

“Growing up I saw my father save lives and make people healthier and happier. His dedication to his profession inspired me to pursue the same career,” Shrinija shared.

The topper is currently preparing for the NEET-UG 2021 and is aiming to score enough to join the All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS). While most aspirants were worried about the postponement of the NEET, Shrinija termed this delay as an opportunity to prepare better for the exam.

Talking about her EAMCET preparation, Shrinija said that the exam pattern and syllabus of NEET and EAMCET or EAPCET are different, especially the biology section. “Topics related to botany and zoology asked in the EAMCET paper are not a part of the NEET syllabus. However, physics and chemistry syllabus is variably the same which helped in qualifying this exam.”

Shrinija suggests on thoroughly reading the class 11 and 12 NCERTs for the NEET exam scheduled in September. She also stresses on the importance of the right guidance to prepare for the exam.