TS EAMCET 2020 postponed further, application deadline extended

Apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till August 31. Representational image/ file

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further postponed the EAMCET which is scheduled to be held in September. The entrance exam was decided to be conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. The exam was earlier postponed on several occasions which were held in May every year. “TS EAMCET-2020 has been postponed until further orders. New dates of the test will be informed in due course of time,” read the notification.

The last date for submission of application with late fee has also been extended. The candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 10,000 till August 31. The candidates can apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The admit card will be released a week before the exam, as per schedule.

The EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

Read: JEE Main, NEET 2020 to be held as per schedule

The entrance exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS EAMCET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.

Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges. Last year, academic year, over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam held in May.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd