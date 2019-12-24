TSCHE 2020 calendar out: TS EAMCET from May 5, check exam date of ICET, LAWCET and others

TS EAMCET 2020 Exam date: TSCHE conducts entrance exams across streams in Telangana. Check complete schedule here. (Representational image) TS EAMCET 2020 Exam date: TSCHE conducts entrance exams across streams in Telangana. Check complete schedule here. (Representational image)

TS EAMCET 2020 Exam Date: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) released the tentative schedule of the Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS-CETs)-2020 on Tuesday. The EAMCET-2020 examination for the engineering stream is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 6 and 7, 2020, said the Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), T Papi Reddy.

TS EAMCET engineering will be held from May 5 to May 7 while the agriculture exams will be conducted on May 9 and 11. The TS PECET will be held by MGU, Nalgonda from May 13. TS ICET to be held by KU Warangal on May 20, 21. TS EdCET to be held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on May 23. TS LAWCET also to be held by OU on May 25. Further, TS PGLCET and TS PGECET to be held on May 26 and May 27 to 30, respectively, both by OU.

The TS EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The entrance exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS EAMCET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.

Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges. Last year, academic year, over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2019. In engineering, Kurisheti Ravi Sai Teja topped with 95.48 per cent marks. In agriculture and medicine exam, Empati Kushwanth from Telangana grabbed the top spot with 97.94 per cent marks.

