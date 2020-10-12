TS EAMCET 2020 counselling postponed, check revised schedule

Check revised counselling schedule for TS EAMCET. Representational image/ file

TS EAMCET 2020 counselling: The counselling process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) has been postponed, and will now be conducted from October 18. The candidates can book their seats till October 22, and the seat allotment result will be released on October 24.

The results for EAMCET was released on October 6. The entrance was held on September 9, 10, 11, and 14.

Counselling procedure

The candidates willing to take part in counselling, have to register and pay the fee and then booking of slots for document verification is done. After the booking of slot is done, candidates have to report at the venue for verification of documents in person. On the verification of the documents, the seats are allotted to the candidates and final admission is offered.

The ranks are being calculated by totaling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 72 per cent weightage is given to entrance test.

About TS EAMCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma.

