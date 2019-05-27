TS EAMCET 2019 results date and time updates

TS EAMCET result 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 at their official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in after May 27. Today, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the result for revaluation today. Therefore, the result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET will announce after May 27.

The Engineering (E) exam was conducted on May 3, May 4 and May 6, 2019 whereas the Agriculture and Medical (AM) exams were held on May 8 and May 9, 2019. The time slots for both the exams was 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Results for all of the exams has been declared and cut-off announced.

JNTU Hyderabad had identified 18 zones in the state of Telangana and AP to hold the Common Entrance test.

How to check your TS EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidate can login by entering their Hall Ticket number which is provided on the TS EAMCET 2019 admit card. They also have to enter their registration number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card

Step 3: After entering their details, the student can click on the ‘View Result’ tab and their score card will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout of the result for future purposes.

TS EAMCET 2019 had bilingual papers. Candidates could choose to either appear for English and Telugu or English and Urdu, depending upon their medium of study. Candidates had to score a minimum of 25 per cent to qualify the examination.

The TS EAMCET 2019 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The state level exam is the prerequisite for admission to different professional courses offered by the University and private colleges in Telangana