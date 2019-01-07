TS EAMCET 2019 on May 3, check schedule for LAWCET and other exams

Telangana EAMCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam dates for all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) to be conducted in 2019 by the state education council on its official website – tsche.ac.in. The first exam will be TS EAMCET starting from May 3, 2019. The Common Entrance Test (CET) for various universities will be conducted all over May 2019. It will conclude on May 31, 2019 with TS EdCET.

Advertising

TS EAMCET will be conducted in two sessions on May 3, 4 and 6 (Friday, Saturday and Monday) for engineering shifts and on May 8 and May 9, 2019 (Wednesday and Thursday). The exam for both streams will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The first session will begin from 10 am and the noon session will begin at 3 pm. The exam will be of three hours duration.

Telanaga CET 2019: How to download datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘click here for Schedule of TS CETs 2019’

Step 3: A new window will open, download date sheet

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.