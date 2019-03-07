TS EAMCET 2019: Know 10 things about Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test

TS EAMCET 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting TS EAMCET 2019 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. As students gear up for the largest common entrance test of the state, here are 10 important details of the exam.

TS EAMCET 2019 application form

Advertising

Registration can be done at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. There are three steps – pay the registration fee that is Rs 400 for SC/ST and Rs 800 for all others, fill an online application, print filled in the form. The last date to submit the form without late fee is April 5, 2019. Thereafter last dates to submit the form with late fee of Rs 500, 1000, 5000, 10000 respectively are April 11, 2019, April 17, 2019, April 24, 2019, April 28, 2019.

Online mock test of EAMCET exam

JNTUH has launched online mock tests at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. There is one each for E, and AM. to familiarize with the online test pattern, students can attempt this.

Application form correction of TS EAMCET 2019

Permitted mistakes in application form can be corrected during April 6, 2019, to April to 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019 Hall Tickets

All those who register on time can download hall ticket from April 20, 2019, to May 01, 2019. Students must keep registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth data safe for various login purposes.

TS EAMCET 2019 exam date

The Engineering (E) exam is on May 3, 2019, May 4, 2019, and May 6, 2019. Agriculture and Medical (AM) exam is on May 8, 2019, and May 9, 2019. Both exams will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM, and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Exam centers

JNTU Hyderabad has identified 18 zones in Telangana and AP to hold the Common Entrance Test. Hyderabad has 5 zones, rest of Telangana has 10 zones, and AP has 3 zones. The exam will be held in a total of around 54 areas.

Exam pattern

The exam will be held in online mode as per the syllabus of EAMCET. Engineering (E) exam will have 80 questions in Mathematics, and 40 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Agriculture and Medical (AM) paper shall have 80 questions in Biology, and 40 each in Physics and Chemistry. Both are of 3 hours. There will be MCQs with single option correct. Students get 1 mark for the correct answer. There is no negative marking.

The language of the exam

TS EAMCET 2019 will have bilingual papers. Candidates can either go for English and Telugu or English and Urdu, depending upon their medium of study.

TS EAMCET 2019 result

Only those who get at least 25% marks qualify the exam. However, there is no set qualifying mark for SC/ST. Qualified candidates are ranked by awarding 75% weightage to normalized score of TS EAMCET and 25% to the relevant subject group in the qualifying exam.

Courses offered

Advertising

TS EAMCET 2019 is the gateway for admission to engineering, agriculture, and medical courses. Engineering programs through TS EAMCET are BE / BTech, BTech (Ag Engg, Bio-Technology, Dairy Technology, Food Technology), BPharm, Pharm D. Agriculture and Medical courses are BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) BVSc and Animal Husbandry, BFSc, BTech Food Technology), BPharm, BTech Biotechnology, Pharm D.