TS EAMCET 2019: Have you revised these important topics yet?

Written by Priyasha Das

Advertising

TS EAMCET 2019 is a state level examination conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on the behalf of TSCHE. This examination will be held on May 2 and 3. Here are some important tips and tricks to crack TS EAMCET:

Check AP EAMCET Result LIVE updates

TS EAMCET has a total of 160 questions which are objective in nature. For the engineering paper, it is divided into three sections; mathematics having 80 questions and physics and chemistry both having 40 questions each. For the medical paper, physics and chemistry remain the same only the mathematics part is replaced by zoology and botany each of 40 questions.

While appearing for the exam, the candidate should be attempt the important questions which hold the maximum weightage in the paper.

Advertising

Here comes a list of important topics which you need to focus on in the remaining few days:

Physics – electricity and magnetism, mechanics and modern physics are the most important segments and they together hold approximately 68 per cent weightage.

Mathematics – Arithmetic, geometry and calculus (they together hold approximately 87 per cent weightage.

Chemistry – Physical chemistry accounts for 21 per cent questions, and you should not skip this scoring part. Next is Inorganic Chemistry having 57 per cent share of questions. Tough questions are expected from inorganic chemistry, thus should cover easier questions first. Organic Chemistry will ask nearly 22 per cent questions and these are moderate to hard most of the time.

For zoology and botany the trend says that mostly the questions are similar to the ones coming in the previous years.

Apart from subjects, being acquainted with the marking scheme is also important. Since there is no negative marking for an incorrectly answer, students need to aim at attempting all the questions and keep at least 10 mins aside to guess and mark the answers of remaining questions.

The ultimate solution to overcome any exam is giving mock tests. This will not only help you to identify your weak and strong areas but will also help you in developing your time management skills. Since a few days are left for the exam, make sure you are fit enough to answer a 180 minutes long paper.

Develop a habit of deep breathing to avoid anxiety. And just revise through the previous year questions. Just by following these small things and staying true to yourself you can easily qualify this examination.

— The author is faculty of science at MadGuy Labs