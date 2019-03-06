TS EAMCET 2019: Application forms released; eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus

TS EAMCET 2019: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019 will be conducted from May 3, application forms of which are released today. The candidates can log in to the official website- tsche.ac.in and register. The online submission of application forms for the exam will be from March 6 to April 5, without late fee.

The correction window to the online applications will be open for all the candidates between April 6-9. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad will conduct TS EAMCET. The application fees of Rs 400 for unreserved category while it is Rs 800 for those applying for engineering, agriculture and medical fields. Those who wish to register for all streams, they need to pay Rs 800 (unreserved) and Rs 1600.

With a late fee of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, students will be allowed to apply till April 24 and 28 respectively. The fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 800 and Rs 400 for SC and ST categories.

Courses offered

— BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Dairy Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

— Pharm-D

The engineering exam will be held on May 3, 4 and May 6 while the agriculture and medical (AM) is on May 8 and 9.

TS EAMCET 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: For engineering, bio- technology, B Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (ag. engineering) and for 50 per cent seats in B Pharmacy, BTech (food technology (FT) courses.

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics along with chemistry/biotechnology/biology as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh along with bridge course or courses conducted by it or any other examination recognised as equivalent

Or

Candidates should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/AP.

For B Sc (Hons) agriculture/B Sc (Hons) horticulture/B Sc (forestry)/BV Sc & AH/ BF Sc and for remaining 50 per cent seats in B Tech (FT) courses

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh with any two/three of the subjects indicated in the official notification.

For B Pharmacy course: Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and biology optionals, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the university as equivalent thereto.

For Pharm –D course: Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology optionals conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma

examination in pharmacy course conducted by the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training or any other examination.