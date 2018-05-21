TS EAMCET 2018: Counselling from May 25; list of documents, important dates and how to apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018: The provisional allotment of seats will begin on June 8. TS EAMCET 2018: The provisional allotment of seats will begin on June 8.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2018: The results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) were released on May 19, 2018, by the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra. The successful candidates can now take admission into BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Ag. engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D courses.

TS EAMCET 2018 counselling details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates for the first round of counselling which will be conducted from May 25 to June 2, 2018. The engineering classes will begin from July 16. As per reports, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education said online filing of basic information and payment of processing fee will start from May 25 and will continue till to June 2. The verification of certificates will be done from May 28 to June 3 and candidates will be able to avail choice of web options from May 28 to June 5. The provisional allotment of seats will begin on June 8.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. A total of 2,20,990 students had applied for the exam out of which 2,03,168 students appeared for the same.

The following documents must be carried by the candidates for the verification:

– TS EAMCET Rank Card

– TS EAMCET Hall Ticket

– Original Aadhar Card

– Intermediate pass certificate

– SSC or equivalent board marks

– Transfer Certificate

– 6-10th standard certificates and Intermediate certificate

– Residence certificate of any one parent for a period of ten years

– Caste certificate (if applicable)

– Physically challenged/ National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP)/ Sports and games/ Minority Certificate (if applicable)

TS EAMCET 2018: Important dates

– Counselling and verification of documents- May 25, 2018

– Verification of documents- May 28 to June 3

– Choice filling form- May 28 to June 5

– Seat allotment- 3rd week of June

Out of 1,36,305 candidates in engineering stream, a total of 1,06,646 have qualified. In agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups, out of 66,858 candidates who had appeared, a total of 60,651 have passed.

